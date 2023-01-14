Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $40.56.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

