Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $375.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

