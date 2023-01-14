Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,170 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 41,862 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NEP opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

