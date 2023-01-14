Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

