Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWR stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.