Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $288.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.