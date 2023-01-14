Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

ROST stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

