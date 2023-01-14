Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $285.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $239.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.83.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.