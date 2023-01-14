Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $87,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

