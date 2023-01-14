RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $72.87 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.87 million and approximately $29,460.63 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $20,995.78 or 0.99899573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00419357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00841191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00107702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00599823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00216083 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

