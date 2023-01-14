RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). 929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.16.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

