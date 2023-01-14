Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,525 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises approximately 3.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

