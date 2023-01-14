Safe Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Safe has a total market cap of $131.60 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00030170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00101679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00196000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00059701 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004891 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.21905803 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

