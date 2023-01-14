Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $107,735.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $149.51. 8,364,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,006. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

