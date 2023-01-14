SALT One Day Volume Hits $17,953.89 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $17,953.89 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00044299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017725 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00233211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02409098 USD and is down -18.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,836.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

