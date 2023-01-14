Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

