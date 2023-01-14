Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.07.

SRPT opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

