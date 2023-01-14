Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) PT Lowered to €530.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €540.00 ($580.65) to €530.00 ($569.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $391.67 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.99.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

