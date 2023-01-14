Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) PT Lowered to €530.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €540.00 ($580.65) to €530.00 ($569.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $391.67 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.99.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SUVPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.