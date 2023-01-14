Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Shore Point Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Shore Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $50.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

