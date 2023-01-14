Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Increased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.