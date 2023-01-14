Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHX stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

