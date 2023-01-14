Secret (SIE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38,847.49

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Secret has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $38,847.49 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00101798 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00195775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00059788 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00030272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00732406 USD and is up 23.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $24,231.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

