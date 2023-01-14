Seiren Games Network (SERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $41,345.02 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

