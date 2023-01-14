Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,924,000 after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,840,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SXT. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

