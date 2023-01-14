Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $238.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $194.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

