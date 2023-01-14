Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $505.24 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $564.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

