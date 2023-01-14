Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 269 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $298,465,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

