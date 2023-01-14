Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $186.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.33 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

