Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

