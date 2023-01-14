Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $923,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $334.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

