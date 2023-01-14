Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

