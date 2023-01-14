Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 106,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

ADI opened at $168.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.51.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

