Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock Price Up 1%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.20 ($0.58). Approximately 505,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 246,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.75 ($0.57).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina McComb bought 16,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £7,350.64 ($8,955.46). In related news, insider Christina McComb acquired 16,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £7,350.64 ($8,955.46). Also, insider Angela Lane acquired 19,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.32 ($12,490.64).

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

