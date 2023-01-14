Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 2,110,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

