Shentu Market Cap Achieves $69.35 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00426733 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.34 or 0.30141014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00871280 BTC.

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,065,374 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

