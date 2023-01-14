Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,516 shares in the company, valued at $26,642,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,563 shares of company stock worth $5,679,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.