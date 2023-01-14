Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $449.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $363.97 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

