Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155,166 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.