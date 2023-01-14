Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

