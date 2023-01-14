SingularityNET Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 222.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $212.50 million and approximately $282.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,421,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,600,307.9646044 with 1,178,437,388.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22448199 USD and is up 96.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $296,975,009.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

