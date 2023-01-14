Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $31.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.14. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

