Skylands Capital LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Xperi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xperi by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Xperi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Xperi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.