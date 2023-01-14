Skylands Capital LLC Invests $489,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

