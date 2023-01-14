Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $172.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,366 shares of company stock worth $1,742,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.