Skylands Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $214.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

