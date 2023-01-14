SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Head-To-Head Contrast

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Tekla Life Sciences Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. SLR Investment pays out 1,171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $139.35 million 5.94 $59.57 million $0.14 108.00 Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SLR Investment and Tekla Life Sciences Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SLR Investment and Tekla Life Sciences Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 1 2 3 0 2.33 Tekla Life Sciences Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment currently has a consensus price target of $15.89, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Risk & Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Tekla Life Sciences Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 3.43% 7.57% 3.07% Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SLR Investment beats Tekla Life Sciences Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as market position for services or products, experience of business management, technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotech Index and the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as H&Q Life Sciences Investors fund. Tekla Life Sciences Investors was formed on February 20, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

