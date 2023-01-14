Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 7,070 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

