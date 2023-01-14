Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,991,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

