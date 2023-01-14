Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

