Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $84.77.

